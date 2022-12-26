Multiple injured in Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several people were injured in a house fire in Huntsville on Christmas Day.

According to Don Webster at HEMSI, units were called to a house fire on Boardman St. at about 6:20 P.M. When they arrived they found two patients who were in extremely critical condition.

48 News has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information. When we learn more, we will update this story.

