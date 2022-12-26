Deals
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County.

According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.

The victim was taken to the forensic lab in Huntsville.

The fatal fire is under investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.