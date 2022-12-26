Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas has come and gone, and we’re cruising into the new year. But if you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over.

A Huntsville Police Officer and State Trooper both talked about the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence.

The officer knows that holidays are a time to get together with friends and family and have parties. But his biggest warning is that buzzed driving is drunk driving. And there could be serious consequences.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over 11,000 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in 2020.

To prevent a tragedy like that, the organization says it’s important to have a plan. Have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing app. If you’re the one hosting a party, have non-alcoholic options available.

Officer Tanner Premo with HPD explains why driving home from a party buzzed can have lasting consequences.

”In Alabama, of course the legal limits 0.08. However, you can still get a DUI if you’re below that level,” Officer Premo said. “If you’re to the point where you can’t operate the vehicle anymore because you’ve had too much to drink, no matter what your level is, you can still be arrested for DUI. No matter how far you’re driving, the same things can happen. A lot of accidents occur blocks from someone’s house. You never know when it’s going to happen. When you make that decision, the consequences can hit you at any time.”

Officer Premo says they see an increase in DUIs in the stretch from Christmas until after the New Year, and they’ll be out in full force making sure the roadways are safe.

Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with ALEA has a message for those who try and justify having one drink and then getting behind the wheel. “It’s all the same thing for us. Again, no matter whether you define it as being drunk or not, if you’ve had several alcoholic beverages, especially within the course of 30 minutes or an hour, it’s going to impair your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle,” Sergeant Burkett said. He then stressed, “We’ve got troopers across the state that are trained,” and explains they’ll be out during the holiday stretch, helping to keep the roadways clear of impaired drivers.

