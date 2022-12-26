Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

HPD advises drivers use caution on icy roads

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department advises that drivers use caution while driving on icy roads.

With low temperatures and snow starting to build up, the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution in certain areas.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the following roads are starting to ice over and should be avoided if possible;

  • Green Mountain Road
  • Bankhead Parkway
  • Gaslight Road
  • Governors Drive
  • Monte Sano Boulevard
  • Whitesburg Bridge
  • Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
  • Elevated portions of I-565
  • Chapman Mountain

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

Generic frozen faucet
Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather
Scene of a deadly house fire on Plateau Road in Crossvile, TN.
4 adults, 2 children believed dead in Crossville house fire
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night