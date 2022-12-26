HPD advises drivers use caution on icy roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department advises that drivers use caution while driving on icy roads.

With low temperatures and snow starting to build up, the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution in certain areas.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the following roads are starting to ice over and should be avoided if possible;

Green Mountain Road

Bankhead Parkway

Gaslight Road

Governors Drive

Monte Sano Boulevard

Whitesburg Bridge

Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway

Elevated portions of I-565

Chapman Mountain

