HPD advises drivers use caution on icy roads
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department advises that drivers use caution while driving on icy roads.
With low temperatures and snow starting to build up, the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution in certain areas.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, the following roads are starting to ice over and should be avoided if possible;
- Green Mountain Road
- Bankhead Parkway
- Gaslight Road
- Governors Drive
- Monte Sano Boulevard
- Whitesburg Bridge
- Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway
- Elevated portions of I-565
- Chapman Mountain
