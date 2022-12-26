‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the holiday season well underway, the artist behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks talked about his inspiration behind the piece.

“Cosmic Christ,” the mosaic atop First Baptist Church, is commonly known by its other nickname “Eggbeater Jesus.”

The nickname started due to the unique nature of the mosaic. According to Stephen L. Ware, the original design included feet, but the congregation thought the feet looked like chicken feet.

Watch the video at the top of the story to find out Ware’s inspiration behind the project.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.