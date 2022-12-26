Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks

WAFF's Matthew King reporting
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the holiday season well underway, the artist behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks talked about his inspiration behind the piece.

“Cosmic Christ,” the mosaic atop First Baptist Church, is commonly known by its other nickname “Eggbeater Jesus.”

The nickname started due to the unique nature of the mosaic. According to Stephen L. Ware, the original design included feet, but the congregation thought the feet looked like chicken feet.

Watch the video at the top of the story to find out Ware’s inspiration behind the project.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks