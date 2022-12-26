Cloudy & cold with a few rain & snow showers this afternoon.

Deals
This afternoon, cloudy. A few rain and snow showers. Temps in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Low to mid-20s. Tuesday, sunny and not as cold. High temps in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night, a few clouds. Around 30°. Wednesday is sunny and pleasant. Low 50s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid-40s. Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds and mild. Around 60°. Friday and Saturday, mild and rainy. Low to mid-60s. A break from the rain on New Year’s Eve and for New Year’s Day. A mild start to 2023 with high temps in the 60s Another round of rain for Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms, temps remain in the 60s(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
