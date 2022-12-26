Cloudy & cold today. An isolated rain or snow shower.

Today, a cloudy and cold day with temps in the mid to upper 30s. An isolated shower or flurry later today. Tonight, gradual clearing and cold. Low to mid 20s.

Tuesday, sunny and not as cold. High temps in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night, a few clouds. Around 30°. Wednesday, sunny and nice. Low 50s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 40s. Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds and mild. Around 60°.

Friday and Saturday, mild and rainy. Low to mid 60s. A break from the rain New Year’s Eve and for New Year’s Day. A mild start to 2023 with high temps in the 60s

Another round of rain for Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms, temps remain in the 60s.

