Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water

Generic frozen faucet
Generic frozen faucet(KSLA)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather.

According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.

Watkins said that the company currently services about 1,750 people and all are urged to use less water until the issue is resolved.

Watkins also said that if anyone is driving or outside in the area and sees running water, they should contact the Chisholm Heights Water Authority’s office at 256-718-0301 to check on possible burst pipes.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
HPD advises drivers use caution on icy roads
Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather
Scene of a deadly house fire on Plateau Road in Crossvile, TN.
4 adults, 2 children believed dead in Crossville house fire
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night