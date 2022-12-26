Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather.

According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.

Watkins said that the company currently services about 1,750 people and all are urged to use less water until the issue is resolved.

Watkins also said that if anyone is driving or outside in the area and sees running water, they should contact the Chisholm Heights Water Authority’s office at 256-718-0301 to check on possible burst pipes.

