4 adults, 2 children believed dead in Crossville house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four adults and two children are feared dead in an early morning fire in Cumberland County.

Firefighters responded to a home in Crossville to find it fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at least four adults and two children were in the home on Plateau Road when it caught fire, and all are believed to be dead. The CCSO does not suspect foul play was involved.

Cumberland County Fire worked to put out the fire all morning, while emergency personnel and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Cumberland County Rescue Squad joined the investigation.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

