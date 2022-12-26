Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

4 adults, 2 children believed dead in Crossville house fire

The home on Plateau Road caught fire early Monday morning.
Scene of a deadly house fire on Plateau Road in Crossvile, TN.
Scene of a deadly house fire on Plateau Road in Crossvile, TN.(CCSO)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four adults and two children are feared dead in an early morning fire in Cumberland County.

Firefighters responded to a home in Crossville to find it fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), at least four adults and two children were in the home on Plateau Road when it caught fire, and all are believed to be dead. The CCSO does not suspect foul play was involved.

Cumberland County Fire worked to put out the fire all morning, while emergency personnel and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Cumberland County Rescue Squad joined the investigation.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests

Latest News

Tennessee Valley Authority logo
TVA sets power demand, usage records during weekend winter weather
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving