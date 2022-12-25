A sunny and cold Christmas day with warmer temperatures expected next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, expect a sunny and cold Christmas. Temperatures will hover around 30°.

Tonight, our area will experience increasing clouds. Still cold, but not as cold as the previous two nights. Upper teens have the area topping out near 20°.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. Near 40°. Monday night, partly cloudy and cold, in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday, mainly sunny with moderating temps. High temps in the 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday and pushing 60° Thursday.

Friday and New Years weekend, mild and rainy. High temperatures in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 50s.

