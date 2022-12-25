Deals
Remaining cold for Christmas Day

First Alert Weather
Today, a sunny & cold Christmas Day. Temps around 30°. Tonight, increasing clouds. Upper teens to near 20°. Monday, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. Near 40°. Monday night, partly cloudy and cold. Low to mid 20s. Tuesday through Thursday, mainly sunny with moderating temps. High temps in the 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday and pushing 60° Thursday. Friday and New Year’s weekend, mild and rainy. High temperatures in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 50s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, a sunny & cold Christmas Day. Temps around 30°. Tonight, increasing clouds. Upper teens to near 20°. Monday, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. Near 40°. Monday night, partly cloudy and cold. Low to mid 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday, mainly sunny with moderating temps. High temps in the 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday and pushing 60° Thursday.

Friday and New Year’s weekend, mild and rainy.  High temperatures in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 50s.

