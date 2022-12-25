Deals
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash

Generic graphic.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was killed in a car crash Saturday night just north of Albertville.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Christopher Bell, 48, was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle head-on.

An official with ALEA said that Clayton Dunn, 56, and Marie Bailey, 56, were in the other vehicle involved in the crash and were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Hustleville Rd. near Todd Ridge Rd. about four miles north of Albertville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

