More cold air for Christmas Day, moderating temps this week

Today, a sunny & cold Christmas Day. Temps around 30°. Tonight, increasing clouds. Upper teens to near 20°. Monday, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a rain or snow shower during the afternoon. Near 40°. Monday night, partly cloudy and cold. Low to mid 20s.

Tuesday through Thursday, mainly sunny with moderating temps. High temps in the 40s Tuesday, 50s Wednesday and pushing 60° Thursday.

Friday and New Year’s weekend, mild and rainy. High temperatures in the 60s, overnight low temps in the 50s.

