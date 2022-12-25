Merry Christmas To All, And To All a Good, But Cold Night

Merry Christmas! I hope everyone is enjoying the holidays with family and friends, and most of all I hope you are all staying safe and warm. Despite some slight improvements with temperatures and wind chills today, afternoon highs still were rather cold and only managed to make it into the upper 20s and low 30s. Now, very few locations made it above freezing, but for the ones who did including Muscle Shoals, this is a milestone in and of itself since we’ve been below freezing for nearly 65 hours. Expect mainly clear skies into the evening hours with cloud cover increasing overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the teens, so if you have any late-night Christmas plans as we wrap up the holiday, stay bundled up!

Plan on more clouds than sunshine through Monday with highs all across the Valley finally making it past freezing in the mid and upper 30s. It still will be cold though, so dress in multiple layers. We could see some moisture make it into the area from a system trekking from the Midwest, and this could lead to some light flurries and a wintry mix mainly north of the Tennessee River. Little to no impacts are expected, and most of us will stay dry heading into the evening hours. Overnight lows will be falling into the mid 20s through Tuesday morning.

It will be a cold start to your Tuesday, but by the afternoon we’ll gradually warm up and break into the low and mid 40s with plenty of sunshine. Dry and warming conditions will continue through the rest of the week with highs reaching the 60s by Thursday. Rain chances will creep back into the forecast in a big way by Friday as our next system approaches the region. A heavy rain event may be setting up heading into your New Years weekend, so stick with the forecast for the latest updates!

