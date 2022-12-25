Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back.

Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.

“The police found me running down main street, in my underwear in the middle of day, when it was like 20 degrees. And they knew something was wrong,” McDaniels said.

He knew he hit rock bottom when he found himself living in Avondale Park, with his alcoholism spiraling after facing some tough personal issues.

“My girlfriend at the time broke up with me... right before I came here, I was drinking every day, all day. I decided I was going to stop, went into withdrawals, which I didn’t know anything about that and ended up in life support,” McDaniels said.

During his time experiencing homelessness, a newfound friend helped start the seed of hope within Dan.

“I would come and, you know, bring him if he needed supplies, groceries or sleeping bag, things like that, we would spend time - there’s a bench there,” said Jacob Ray.

Then, once Dan got sober, they reconnected.

“He sent me a picture of the bench, just a bench, and a frame that I had in my office. You know, with a note, you know, I’ll never forget our time on this bench talking,” Ray said.

Now, he works at the very place that helped him turn his life around.

“He went 100% into the program. And he surrendered in all kinds of ways himself to the Lord and also to our program,” said Salvation Army Sergeant Lee Hammonds.

Once Dan had a drivers license back and a car, he lined up a job.

“I had other plans for a job, I had something else lined up. And then when they offered me one here, I was like, great,” McDaniels said.

He now lives and works there while he is also a full-time student at UAB pursing a bachelors and masters in social work so he can give back right in Birmingham.

“I want to help the homeless, I want to help them get off the street,” McDaniels said.

To reach out to the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center about a spot in the future, click HERE.

Some other resources for rehabilitation are the Lovelady Center and the Impact Recovery Center.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Generic graphic.
One killed, two injured in Christmas Eve crash
HEMSI confirmed that two men were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening...
Two people severely injured after Christmas Day house fire in Huntsville
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
The man was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated DUI with a passenger under the...
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving
Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks
‘Eggbeater Jesus’ artist talks inspiration behind one of Huntsville’s most recognizable landmarks