Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

TVA directs local power companies to implement intermittent power interruptions

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned,...
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably.(TVA)
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has directed local power companies to implement planned, short duration, intermittent power interruptions to maintain system reliably.

According to TVA, this plan is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands are met. Here are some ways you can help over the next 36 hours:

• Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills.

• Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics.

• When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

READ MORE: Local power companies implement intermittent power interruptions across North Alabama

TVA Chief Operating Officer, Don Moul, released the following statement about the power outages:

“We appreciate the work of so many local power companies, businesses and residents to assist TVA in managing the impacts of this extraordinary weather event. We remain committed to working together to manage the demands of this extraordinary weather and still make the holidays safe and warm.”

Many Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing power outages throughout the area. Click here to find out where those outages are.

To report an outage to Huntsville Utilities, call (256) 535-4448.

TVA announced that it initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Huntsville Utilities, Athens Utilities and Decatur Utilities customers are advised to limit their electric usage until temperatures rise.

TVA expects high electric demand on the system due to the extremely low temperatures.

Crews with Athens Utilities are working on outages scattered throughout Limestone County. If you are unsure that your outage is in the system, call (256) 232-1440. According to Athens Utilities, about 300 customers scattered throughout Limestone County are without power.

The DeKalb County EMA announced that electrical providers in the county (Sand Mountain Electric, Marshall-DeKalb, Cherokee Electric and Fort Payne Improvement Authority) could be affected by the voluntary curtailment at TVA.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday.
North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption, TVA may initiate Emergency Load Curtailment
The vote secures millions of dollars impacting North Alabama and the rest of the state.
Sen. Shelby secures billions for Alabama in final Senate vote
First responders on the scene of a wreck involving overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72
First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Wind chill warning for all North Alabama counties through noon Saturday

Latest News

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday.
North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption, TVA may initiate Emergency Load Curtailment
Calvin Bridges, 31
Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk
Crews are responding to a fire at house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning.
Crews respond to Huntsville house fire
Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop...
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck