TVA announced it will no longer perform rolling blackouts as of Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has ended rolling blackouts as of 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities.

If you are still without power, call (256) 535-4448.

Joe Wheeler EMC announced on Facebook that it will no longer be performing rolling blackouts as of 10:30 a.m. On Facebook, Joe Wheeler EMC said it does have a few power outages to fix and will get those taken care of now.

If you are a Decatur Utilities customer still experiencing a power outage after the announcement by TVA, call (256) 552-1400.

ORIGINAL: A spokesperson for the Madison Police Department said residents in Madison should expect the power to be out for 30 minutes at a time during the blackouts. The Athens Utilities Board posted on Facebook saying that customers will experience 15-minute rolling blackouts across the system throughout the morning.

Huntsville Utilities customers should expect to experience intermittent power outages in approximately 30-minute intervals.

Florence Utilities customers should expect short intermittent power outages throughout the morning. According to Decatur Utilities, customers should expect outages to last 30 minutes. Decatur Utilities advises customers not to call dispatch unless their power does not come on after 30 minutes.

According to TVA, this plan is expected to be temporary until the highest peak power demands are met. Here are some ways you can help over the next 36 hours:

• Lower thermostats by just one or two degrees – public safety is of utmost importance during dangerously cold weather, so don’t make big adjustments but every degree can help save on future power bills.

• Delay doing laundry or running a dishwasher until the warmest part of the day, and turn off unnecessary lights and electronics.

• When the sun is out, open window coverings on the sunny side of homes and offices, but close window coverings at night and when the sun isn’t brightly shining.

TVA Chief Operating Officer, Don Moul, released the following statement about the power outages:

“We appreciate the work of so many local power companies, businesses and residents to assist TVA in managing the impacts of this extraordinary weather event. We remain committed to working together to manage the demands of this extraordinary weather and still make the holidays safe and warm.”

Some traffic lights will lose power during these blackouts. If lights are flashing, treat the lights like stop signs.

Many Huntsville Utilities customers are experiencing power outages throughout the area. Click here to find out where those outages are.

TVA announced that it initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday. Huntsville Utilities, Athens Utilities and Decatur Utilities customers are advised to limit their electric usage until temperatures rise.

TVA expects high electric demand on the system due to the extremely low temperatures.

Crews with Athens Utilities are working on outages scattered throughout Limestone County. If you are unsure that your outage is in the system, call (256) 232-1440. According to Athens Utilities, about 300 customers scattered throughout Limestone County are without power.

The DeKalb County EMA announced that electrical providers in the county (Sand Mountain Electric, Marshall-DeKalb, Cherokee Electric and Fort Payne Improvement Authority) could be affected by the voluntary curtailment at TVA.

