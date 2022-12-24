Frigid and sunny for Christmas Eve

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Frigid and sunny today on this Christmas Eve. Bundle up while running the last second Christmas errands.

Temperatures in the 20′s and a slight breeze out of the West will make it feel around 10°. Christmas Eve, expect a clear sky for Santa and another frigid night. Temps around 10°

Christmas Day will be sunny, around 30°.

Monday will be sunny, yet still cold. Mid to upper 30′s are expected. Monday night, a few clouds. Mid-20′s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny with moderating temps. Tuesday will be in the 40′s, Wednesday in the 50′s and Thursday in the 60′s. The next chance of rain will be Friday and next weekend. A mild and wet start to 2023 with temps in the low 60s.

