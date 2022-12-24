Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk

Calvin Bridges, 31
Calvin Bridges, 31(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

During the investigation led by the Violent Crimes Unit, 31-year-old Calvin Bridges was identified as the suspect. Bridges’ location was discovered early on Friday morning, his home was under surveillance until the investigation was complete.

On Tuesday evening the DPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bridges was charged with Assault 1st degree and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and...
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages, TVA cancels rolling blackouts
Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Wind chill warning for all North Alabama counties through noon Saturday
First responders on the scene of a wreck involving overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72
First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72
Beard was killed by a pack of dogs in Red Bay
Estate of ADPH employee killed by dogs in Red Bay sues 29 defendants

Latest News

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday.
North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption, TVA may initiate Emergency Load Curtailment
Crews are responding to a fire at house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning.
Crews respond to Huntsville house fire
The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and...
Many customers throughout North Alabama experiencing power outages, TVA cancels rolling blackouts
Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop...
Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck