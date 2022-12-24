Decatur man arrested for shooting gas station clerk

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man in reference to a shooting that took place on Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station located at 1823 Beltline Road SW. When they arrived on the scene they located the clerk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The clerk was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

During the investigation led by the Violent Crimes Unit, 31-year-old Calvin Bridges was identified as the suspect. Bridges’ location was discovered early on Friday morning, his home was under surveillance until the investigation was complete.

On Tuesday evening the DPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bridges was charged with Assault 1st degree and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown.

