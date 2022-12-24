Cold temperatures for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Frigid and sunny today. Bundle up while running the lasts second Christmas errands. Temps in the 20s and a slight breezy out of the West will make it feel around 10°. Christmas Eve, a clear sky for Santa and another frigid night. Temps around 10°. Christmas Day, sunny. Around 30°. Monday sunny, still cold. Mid to upper 30s. Monday night, a few clouds. Mid-20s.

Tuesday through Thursday, sunny with moderating temps. Tuesday in the 40s, Wednesday in the 50s and Thursday in the 60s. The next chance of rain will be Friday and next weekend. A mild and wet start to 2023 with temps in the low 60s.

