Cold Christmas Eve!

Merry Christmas Eve! We’re going to be tracking Santa all throughout the evening, so make sure you tune in as he nears closer to the Tennessee Valley. It’s a good thing he has a big red coat to keep him warm this evening, as we’ll see yet again brutally cold and below freezing temperatures through Christmas Day. Overnight lows will be bottoming out into the teens and with some breezy winds continuing out of the west and northwest, it will feel colder at times. Even though our Wind Chill Warning has been allowed to expire, a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect at midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Sunday morning across higher elevations in our northeastern counties including Jackson, Dekalb, and Franklin County, Tennessee. Wind chills could be as low as -5 degrees, so bundle up and limit your time outdoors!

Winds will finally start calming down heading into your Christmas Day on Sunday, but we’ll still be rather cold with afternoon highs only topping out in the low to mid 30s and most of the Valley will stay right at or below freezing. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine though, so plan on a cold, but also merry and bright Christmas across much of the Southeast! As we wrap up your holiday weekend, overnight lows will dip back into the teens with mostly clear skies through the evening hours.

If your one Christmas wish from Santa is to bring back warmer temperatures into next week, well get ready for your wish to be granted. We’ll finally be above freezing on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and cloud cover building back over the region. Southerly flow will return on Tuesday and will help warm us up into the 40s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with 60s expected by Thursday ahead of your New Years weekend. With the warm-up though, rain chances will follow with heavy rain potentially on the way Friday and into the weekend as our next system impacts the Valley. Be prepared to ring in 2023 on quite a soggy note!

