Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama

The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns.

Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.

Madison County.

Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County.

Tuscumbia Utilities crews are working to resolve power outages in Richmond Hills. According to Tuscumbia Utilities, crews are expected to inspect and repair the issue when it is safe to work.

Athens Utilities have received reports of scatted outages in the Elkmont and Harvest areas. Other areas in East Limestone, reported by viewers include East Limestone Road and Bridle Tree Lane and Pepper Road. Crews are currently on the way to restore power.

