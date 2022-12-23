Huntsville Utilities asks customers to reduce electric consumption due to expected high electric demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has initiated a voluntary curtailment on Friday.

Due to the low temperatures forecasted through the weekend, Huntsville Utilities is asking its costumers to turn off unneeded lights and to not use major appliances such as ovens, washing machines, dryers, etc. TVA expects high electric demand on the system due to the extreme weather in the area.

Click here to learn how you can save energy while still staying warm during the low temperatures.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said they are not seeing anything “unusual” with the power. If you have a problem with your service and would like to report it, call (256) 535-4448.

Decatur Utilities is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their electrical usage until further notice with the announcement by TVA.

Ways to cut down on electrical usage include:

Lowering thermostats by just one or two degrees makes a big difference in the demand for electricity needed for heating homes and businesses. Use layered clothing, blankets and other measures to increase comfort. Ceiling fans should be set to CLOCKWISE rotation to keep warm air circulating.

Delay using washing machines, dryers, dishwashers and high-energy-use appliances until later on Saturday afternoon.

Keep window covering closed on the non-sunny side of homes but open them if bright sunlight is available to provide additional heat.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.