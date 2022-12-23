Fort Payne PD officers responding to wreck

FOPRT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department are responding to a wreck at Joe’s Truck Shop involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, drivers should avoid the area of Wallace Avenue and Highway 35 until further notice.

