First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72 eastbound near Ryland Pike.

A tweet posted by ALGO states that major delays are expected. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the male victim of the overturned vehicle was ejected 30-40 feet away from the vehicle. Webster says the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening but he is in serious condition.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

