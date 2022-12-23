Financial Friday: Help prevent elder financial exploitation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Elder financial exploitation is the theft of money, property, or belongings from seniors. Up to five million older Americans are abused every year, and they lose an estimated $36.5 billion each year due to financial abuse, according to the National Council on Aging.

Financial abuse can be difficult to detect because it’s often done by family members, trusted friends and caregivers.

Understanding and identifying elder financial exploitation can help you protect yourself, your loved ones, or someone you care for who may be at risk for this kind of abuse. Here are some red flags:

Sudden changes in their bank accounts, such as adding new names onto accounts and cards. ATM withdrawals by an older person who has never used a debit or ATM card.

Finding unpaid bills, letters from collection agencies or past due notices from creditors even if the person has adequate financial resources.

The sudden transfer of assets to someone outside the family or to a long-lost ‘relative’.

A change in spending habits, such as online shopping, eating out often, or not doing some of the things done previously.

Scams are also a form of elder financial exploitation. Scammers often call or email with a convincing story, or to convince an elderly person that they’ve forgotten to pay a bill and then demand money.

Report the elder financial abuse to your Credit Union or bank. Call 911 if you suspect the elderly person may be in danger.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of elder fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline. Call (833) 372-8311.

