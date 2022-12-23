Dangerous wind chill values for Friday & Saturday

Good Friday morning. We are waking up to dangerously cold wind chill values ranging from 0 to -15 degrees.

Some patchy black ice may be possible on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. We have a WIND CHILL WARNING for all counties through noon Saturday, this is dangerous cold and frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes. A few flurries and light snow showers will be expected during the morning into the afternoon. Clouds will move out quickly today leaving us with sunny skies, but gusty winds from the northwest will persist through the day. Wind gusts can occasionally exceed 30 miles per hour. The wind chill this afternoon will hover around zero degrees.

Breezy winds remain in place overnight with the wind chill falling below zero again, skies stay clear. Christmas weekend will be sunny and cold with highs in the 20s Saturday and near 30 degrees for Sunday. Please make sure to check on the elderly and keep your faucets dripping to prevent pipes from bursting. We will not make it above freezing until Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 38 degrees.

Temps will continue to warm up for the rest of next week, it looks like we will round out 2022 with lower 60s and chances for rain showers.

