Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning.

According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue.

“It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just like our surrounding sister cities choose to do. Most of the general fund revenue is made up of sales tax,” he said. “It buys police cars, garbage trucks. It’s the opportunity for us to say welcome aboard.”

He said the city is not buying the land, it has just been incorporated into city limits. All residents living on the land will become citizens of Athens, gaining access to city services in exchange for city taxes.

Limestone County Economic Development President Bethany Shockney said the move is overall positive for those who will join the city limits.

“The annexation piece is just one more way of doing business,” she said. “Some people want to be in a municipality in a city limit because some services that are provided which might not be in unincorporated areas. Either way for us, it’s Limestone County.”

