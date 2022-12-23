Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

Athens annexes 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone Co.

Athens City Council votes to annex 183 acres
By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council voted in favor of annexing 183 acres of unincorporated Limestone County between I-65 and Hwy. 31 on Thursday morning.

According to Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, this will help city tax revenue.

“It gives us an opportunity to grow our tax base just like our surrounding sister cities choose to do. Most of the general fund revenue is made up of sales tax,” he said. “It buys police cars, garbage trucks. It’s the opportunity for us to say welcome aboard.”

He said the city is not buying the land, it has just been incorporated into city limits. All residents living on the land will become citizens of Athens, gaining access to city services in exchange for city taxes.

Limestone County Economic Development President Bethany Shockney said the move is overall positive for those who will join the city limits.

“The annexation piece is just one more way of doing business,” she said. “Some people want to be in a municipality in a city limit because some services that are provided which might not be in unincorporated areas. Either way for us, it’s Limestone County.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
First responders on the scene of a wreck involving overturned vehicle on Hwy. 72
First responders on the scene of a rollover accident on Hwy. 72
Athens City Council votes to annex 183 acres
Athens City Council votes to annex 183 acres
Redstone Arsenal Santa Tracker
Redstone Arsenal Santa Tracker