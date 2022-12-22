Redstone Arsenal announces delayed opening on Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal will open later than normal on Friday.

According to a press release from an Arsenal official, reporting times will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Dec. 23. Services and operations are expected to open shortly after this delayed opening.

The following times were provided in the release:

Fitness Centers: Open at 10:15 a.m.

Child/Youth Programs (including childcare center): Open at 10:30 a.m.

One-Stop: Open at 10:30 a.m.

Employees are encouraged to stay in contact with supervisors for an exact reporting status.

This delay will not impact any Arsenal gate.

