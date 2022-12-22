Deals
Redstone Arsenal announces delayed opening on Friday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal will open later than normal on Friday.

According to a press release from an Arsenal official, reporting times will be delayed until 10 a.m. on Dec. 23. Services and operations are expected to open shortly after this delayed opening.

The following times were provided in the release:

  • Fitness Centers: Open at 10:15 a.m.
  • Child/Youth Programs (including childcare center): Open at 10:30 a.m.
  • One-Stop: Open at 10:30 a.m.

Employees are encouraged to stay in contact with supervisors for an exact reporting status.

This delay will not impact any Arsenal gate.

