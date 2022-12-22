Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car.

There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a few items to protect your car. Have items such as anti-freeze or coolant. It will keep the car’s fluids from freezing when temperatures fall below 32°.

Next, buy de-ice spray. It can be used if the car door freezes or ice builds up on the windshield. It’s important to avoid using hot water to defrost the car.

It would be a good time to check on your car battery because it can freeze in low temperatures. This is not a D.I.Y. job, it must be taken into an auto parts shop so professionals can check the voltage. It’s a quick process that’s usually free and can help in the long run.

Last but not least, protect your brakes.

“Do not use your parking brake in freezing wet weather,” Yes Automotive Store Manager Gary Brazier said. “They will lock up and they will freeze and they will cause damage. Make sure you have your brake fluid flushed every two years because moisture accumulates in your brake system.”

Mechanics are available to ‘winterize’ your cars, but you’ll want to call ahead because most of them are very busy during the holiday season.

You will want to have your car checked soon because December is only the start of the cold months in northern Alabama, the lowest temperatures usually occur in January and February.

