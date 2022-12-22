Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast

Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures should be high on your to-do list ahead of the arctic blast. The low temperatures could do significant damage to your car.

There are a few ways to keep your car safe in freezing weather. First, stock up on a few items to protect your car. Have items such as anti-freeze or coolant. It will keep the car’s fluids from freezing when temperatures fall below 32°.

Next, buy de-ice spray. It can be used if the car door freezes or ice builds up on the windshield. It’s important to avoid using hot water to defrost the car.

It would be a good time to check on your car battery because it can freeze in low temperatures. This is not a D.I.Y. job, it must be taken into an auto parts shop so professionals can check the voltage. It’s a quick process that’s usually free and can help in the long run.

Last but not least, protect your brakes.

“Do not use your parking brake in freezing wet weather,” Yes Automotive Store Manager Gary Brazier said. “They will lock up and they will freeze and they will cause damage. Make sure you have your brake fluid flushed every two years because moisture accumulates in your brake system.”

Mechanics are available to ‘winterize’ your cars, but you’ll want to call ahead because most of them are very busy during the holiday season.

You will want to have your car checked soon because December is only the start of the cold months in northern Alabama, the lowest temperatures usually occur in January and February.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Arctic cold front tonight to bring dangerous cold, light snow
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way.
Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures
Tips to protect your home during extreme temperatures.
Ways to protect your home during extreme weather
Santa Tracker 2022 - WAFF 48 News
Santa Tracker 2022
Ronald Wayne Weaver II.
Lincoln Police searching for missing man