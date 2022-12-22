Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub on Thursday.

According to a Huntsville Police Department officer on the scene, an altercation between a customer and a security guard led to a shootout at Club 3208 on Long Ave. around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22.

The officer said one person was seriously injured.

The identities of neither person involved have been released by authorities. This incident is still under investigation.

