Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have identified the man that fatally shot himself on Dec. 20.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers attempted to make contact with Deonte Shelton, 28, at a Huntsville home for missing his court date. Police say he was previously arrested for murder and robbery.

After officers arrived, Shelton shot himself. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died.

Sgt. White said officers with the Huntsville Police Department were assisting United States Marshals at the scene.

She added no police weapons were discharged during the incident.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at the request of Huntsville PD.

Shelton turned himself in on Oct. 4, 2021, as he was a suspect for a murder and robbery incident in September 2021. Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Sept. 30, 2021. Shelton was later identified as a suspect by Huntsville PD and warrants were issued for his arrest.

The shooting happened at Winter Park Apartment Complex on Newson Road. Tyron Williams, 54, was killed after an alleged verbal altercation between the two led to a shooting.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a unit at the apartment complex where Shelton was known to live with leaseholder, Teonna Breonshea Ray. Ray was arrested for possession of marijuana, drug trafficking (opium), possession of drug paraphernalia and two possession of controlled substance charges.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.