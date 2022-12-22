Deals
Lincoln Police searching for missing man

Ronald Wayne Weaver II.
Ronald Wayne Weaver II.(Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Ronald Wayne Weaver II.

Police say Weaver may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on Dec. 18 around 9 a.m. walking away from the Pilot Travel Center located on AL-77 in Lincoln, Alabama. Weaver was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red/black Nike shoes.

Weaver is described as a 6′0″ white male weighing 180 pounds with blonde/strawberry hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Weaver, please call the Lincoln Police Department at 256-761-1556.

