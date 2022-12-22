Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randell Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randell Coty Bobo.

The prosecutor said the younger Bobo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday. He will spend the next 21 months behind bars as part of a 20-year split sentence. He received credit for time already spent in jail.

Connolly explained the younger Bobo was arrested in 2019 for stealing his father’s truck. He said Bobo was arrested for that theft and became angry with his father. From jail, Connolly said Randell Coty Bobo convinced his mother to kill the older Bobo. The DA said the two later went to Randell Steve Bobo’s home, where Hall shot him.

The DA said Hall turned her gun on her ex-husband’s wife, but she escaped next door to her daughter’s home, where she called 911.

Hall was immediately taken in for questioning. Connolly said the younger Bobo ran away and was later captured in Tennessee.

