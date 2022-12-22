Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Santa Tracker

Lauderdale Co. woman pleads guilty to capital murder

Son pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
Peggy Sue Hall.
Peggy Sue Hall.(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to capital murder on Thursday.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Peggy Sue Hall pleaded guilty to capital murder and will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He said she was arrested in 2019 after she shot and killed her ex-husband, Randell Steve Bobo, at the request of their son, Randell Coty Bobo.

The prosecutor said the younger Bobo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder on Thursday. He will spend the next 21 months behind bars as part of a 20-year split sentence. He received credit for time already spent in jail.

Connolly explained the younger Bobo was arrested in 2019 for stealing his father’s truck. He said Bobo was arrested for that theft and became angry with his father. From jail, Connolly said Randell Coty Bobo convinced his mother to kill the older Bobo. The DA said the two later went to Randell Steve Bobo’s home, where Hall shot him.

The DA said Hall turned her gun on her ex-husband’s wife, but she escaped next door to her daughter’s home, where she called 911.

Hall was immediately taken in for questioning. Connolly said the younger Bobo ran away and was later captured in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Arctic cold front tonight to bring dangerous cold, light snow
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

The vote secures millions of dollars impacting North Alabama and the rest of the state.
Sen. Shelby secures billions for Alabama in final Senate vote
Kirah Justae Havis.
Guntersville woman arrested on cocaine trafficking charge
Redstone Arsenal announces delayed opening on Friday
ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of...
Former ADOC corrections officer, wife, implicated in bribery scheme