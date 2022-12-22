Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Guntersville man arrested on trafficking cocaine charge

Kirah Justae Havis.
Kirah Justae Havis.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man was arrested and charged on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Havis was charged with drug trafficking (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

Havis was booked at the Marshall County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries

Latest News

Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way.
Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures
Tips to protect your home during extreme temperatures.
Ways to protect your home during extreme weather
Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
The fight over a Monte Sano housing development continues.
Monte Sano residents seek to reverse lawsuit dismissal