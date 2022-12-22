Guntersville man arrested on trafficking cocaine charge

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville man was arrested and charged on Dec. 19 by agents with the Marshall County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to a spokesperson for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kirah Justae Havis was arrested after agents executed a search warrant at a residence on AL Highway 79. During the search, agents found 71 grams of cocaine, a handgun and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Havis was charged with drug trafficking (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

Havis was booked at the Marshall County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.