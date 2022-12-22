Deals
Former ADOC corrections officer, wife, implicated in bribery scheme

ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of...
ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of Using Official Position for Personal Gain.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) officer and his wife turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their alleged involvement in a bribery scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility.

ADOC leaders say James Chambers is charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of Using Official Position for Personal Gain. ADOC did not release his wife’s name or her charges, but said she was also implicated in ADOC’s investigation.

Chambers and his wife surrendered to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20.

The former corrections officer worked for ADOC from Oct. 21, 2021, until he resigned on Nov. 3, 2022.

WAFF has requested further information on both arrests.

