Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama

Hermelindo Hor Cucul.
Hermelindo Hor Cucul.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Florence man is facing rape and sex act charges after he allegedly brought a 15-year-old girl from Florida to Alabama.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, Hermelindo Hor Cucul was arrested as officers were attempting to locate a Florida juvenile who was previously reported missing. Authorities believe the two were in a sexual relationship after Hor Cucul traveled to Florida to retrieve her.

He was charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts.

Hor Cucul was booked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning shooting at Huntsville nightclub
1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating
Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Arctic cold front tonight to bring dangerous cold, light snow
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way.
Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures
Tips to protect your home during extreme temperatures.
Ways to protect your home during extreme weather
Santa Tracker 2022 - WAFF 48 News
Santa Tracker 2022
Ronald Wayne Weaver II.
Lincoln Police searching for missing man
Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way.
Preparing your cars for freezing temperatures during the arctic blast