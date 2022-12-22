Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 23-year-old Florence man is facing rape and sex act charges after he allegedly brought a 15-year-old girl from Florida to Alabama.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, Hermelindo Hor Cucul was arrested as officers were attempting to locate a Florida juvenile who was previously reported missing. Authorities believe the two were in a sexual relationship after Hor Cucul traveled to Florida to retrieve her.

He was charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts.

Hor Cucul was booked at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

