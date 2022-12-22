Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur is opening its doors for those seeking shelter from the cold on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. This warming center is Decatur’s only warming center since the Salvation Army closed its shelter last August.

“We didn’t have to worry about our people that were overnight. They stayed over there typically. And now we worry a lot more about our homeless or our unsheltered and undeserved,” said Sue Terrell, CEO and Director of Hands Across Decatur.

They’re used to serving the elderly, but now they’re prepared to take on more of a financial burden to make sure the undeserved are taken care of.

“The hardest issue actually is trying to keep them in tents and sleeping bags and feeing them and trying to get IDs for them,” she continued.

Meals on Wheels in Decatur is set to take almost 300 meals across the city to elderly members of the community. They won’t be open Friday, but that’s not stopping them from serving the homebound elderly as the weather reaches sub-zero temperatures.

Shontez Wynn, food service manager with the organization, tells me the number of people they served used to be higher before the pandemic.

She also tells me they receive funding from a number of sponsors, including the city of Decatur. Without that funding, she says they’d be in trouble.

“If we don’t have the funding that we truly need then we can’t reach as many people as we do reach in the community so if that fluctuates then that would mean that we wouldn’t be able to provide the meals that we provide.”

She went on to explain how the volunteers and sponsors keep the operation functional.

“I only have 4 part-time staff and myself the only full-time staff so again with us not being able to be funded, have the volunteers that we have that actually go out and deliver the meals in the community, we wouldn’t be able to operate fully as far as the organization needs to be.”

Unlike Meals on Wheels, Hands Across Decatur is fully funded by community donations. If you would like to help donate to the organization, you may click here.

