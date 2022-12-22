Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Decatur-based charitable organizations prepare to serve the elder amidst Friday’s freezing temperatures

Hands Across Decatur Warming Center
Hands Across Decatur Warming Center
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur is opening its doors for those seeking shelter from the cold on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits. This warming center is Decatur’s only warming center since the Salvation Army closed its shelter last August.

“We didn’t have to worry about our people that were overnight. They stayed over there typically. And now we worry a lot more about our homeless or our unsheltered and undeserved,” said Sue Terrell, CEO and Director of Hands Across Decatur.

They’re used to serving the elderly, but now they’re prepared to take on more of a financial burden to make sure the undeserved are taken care of.

“The hardest issue actually is trying to keep them in tents and sleeping bags and feeing them and trying to get IDs for them,” she continued.

Meals on Wheels in Decatur is set to take almost 300 meals across the city to elderly members of the community. They won’t be open Friday, but that’s not stopping them from serving the homebound elderly as the weather reaches sub-zero temperatures.

Shontez Wynn, food service manager with the organization, tells me the number of people they served used to be higher before the pandemic.

She also tells me they receive funding from a number of sponsors, including the city of Decatur. Without that funding, she says they’d be in trouble.

“If we don’t have the funding that we truly need then we can’t reach as many people as we do reach in the community so if that fluctuates then that would mean that we wouldn’t be able to provide the meals that we provide.”

She went on to explain how the volunteers and sponsors keep the operation functional.

“I only have 4 part-time staff and myself the only full-time staff so again with us not being able to be funded, have the volunteers that we have that actually go out and deliver the meals in the community, we wouldn’t be able to operate fully as far as the organization needs to be.”

Unlike Meals on Wheels, Hands Across Decatur is fully funded by community donations. If you would like to help donate to the organization, you may click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Ashford Floyd.
Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office releases identity of human remains found July 2020
Madison City Council refuse medical cannabis dispensaries
Madison City Council strikes down medical cannabis dispensaries
New Ulm man is charged for allegedly fleeing police during a traffic stop
Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting
One man was critically injured at home on Dawson Terrace.
Murder suspect critically injures himself during attempted arrest at Huntsville home
Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police responded to robbery near Parkway Place Monday night

Latest News

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
Alexis Burton, 21
Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville
The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
The latest on a Monte Sano housing development
Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will be used to support organizations that help sexual...
Gov. Ivey announces grants to help sexual assault victims