Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep your eyes peeled for someone who may be joyriding in a utility vehicle around town that was stolen from the Von Braun Center.

Huntsville Police say a male parked outside of the South Hall in a dark gray/silver Chevy 4x4 pickup. The offender then hooked up the trailer, drove the blue and yellow Cub Cadet utility vehicle onto the trailer, secured it then drove off.

If you recognize the man or any of these other offenders HPD wants to hear from you.

Officers are also searching for Kenneth Crutch who is charged with cocaine possession.

William Walling allegedly used fake ID’s for financial gain and is being charged with fraud.

Wendy Cheatom, is wanted for aggravated assault after police say she beat someone with her fists.

Anthony Emerson, a convicted sex offender failed to register with local law enforcement as one, officials say.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

