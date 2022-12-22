Deals
City of Huntsville preparing for below-freezing temperatures

By Matthew King
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cold weather is approaching in North Alabama and Public Works is preparing for the worst. The problem is they are not sure on exactly what they are preparing for.

Crews from the Alabama Department of Transportation began putting brine on portions of the interstate on Wednesday afternoon. The process creates a thin layer of salt which makes it more difficult for the road to freeze over.

Chris McNeese with Huntsville Public Works said his department will not do this yet but they are readying their stash of salts for the task.

“Depending on the event itself is whether we have a frontline rain event, a drop in temperature, or a snow event coming through with wet or dry snow event is different,” he said. “We’re mainly going to prepare for some localized black ice. We’ll have crews on standby with salt and rocks to take care of that as needed.”

Electric workers are also making preps for the coming cold. When the temperatures drop, your power usage goes up, and when power usage across the grid goes up, the grid can be strained.

Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities said TVA provides enough power to make outages unlikely.

“That can cause problems, but we’re ready,” he said. “It’s not the first time we’ve seen this.”

However, outages can still occur. He gave advice on how to tackle the power leaving your home this weekend.

“It’s important when the power goes out due to cold weather to turn things off so that when the power comes back on, we can bring things up gradually. It’s a little delicate at first when you’re restoring that power.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

