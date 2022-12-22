Arctic cold front tonight to bring dangerous cold and light snow

Good Thursday morning. We have cloudy skies and a steady breeze from the southeast already this morning, temperatures are fairly mild in the middle 40s.

A few areas of patchy fog have developed for the morning commute. Cloud cover will stay with us today with the wind picking up from the southwest, a few showers will be expected through the day with highs reaching the lower 50s. Rain showers will increase in coverage later this evening before a potent arctic cold front rushes through the Tennessee Valley tonight.

With this cold air rushing in, rain showers will mix in with sleet and then light snow showers. The window for snowfall will be very brief and a dusting of snow will be possible in most locations in grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Snowfall totals up to ½ inch can be possible in Middle Tennessee with areas of North Alabama receiving a dusting to ½ inch. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front, we will go from 50 degrees to the single digits in the matter of a few hours. This rapid drop in temperatures can cause a flash freeze of the roads and icy spots will be expected for early Friday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to become slippery.

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for all counties from midnight through noon on Saturday, December 24th. Dangerous cold wind chill values between -15 to -5 will be expected for most of the day Friday with a strong northwest wind gusting over 30 miles per hour at times. With the breezy winds, sunshine and dry air in place, road conditions should improve through the day Friday. The potentially dangerous cold will stay in place through the Christmas weekend with plenty of sunshine. Temps will warm back up by next week with 60s expected by week’s end.

