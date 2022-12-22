1 person dead after shooting at Huntsville nightclub, police investigating

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in an early morning shooting at a Huntsville nightclub on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, a customer got into a dispute inside the nightclub and was escorted out. The customer later returned to the nightclub with a weapon and tried to reenter the building.

Shots were then fired between the customer and a security officer at the nightclub. Officers were sent to the shooting around 3:30 a.m.

The customer was transported to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries and died from those injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

