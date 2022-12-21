Two charged with murder following shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have charged two individuals with murder following a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 9.

According to officials, officers responded to a call on Keith Street where they found 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. dead in the roadway.

Alexis Burton, 21 and Jovonta Jones, 20 are both charged with the murder and have both been booked in the Madison County Jail.

Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting to be drug-related.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.