Some sun & warmer today, arctic front arrives Thursday night

Good Wednesday morning. We have areas of patchy but dense fog and freezing fog to start the day. Skies will start off mainly clear this morning with chilly temps in the 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds will increase through the day today with highs warming into the lower 50s thanks to a somewhat breezy southeast wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Take advantage of today to finish your holiday errands and winterize your home for the cold temperatures ahead. Cloud cover will stay with us tonight keeping us warmer with lows dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We are watching for the potential of a wintry mix or light snow showers late Thursday night followed by a blast of arctic air that will bring potentially dangerous cold to the Tennessee Valley. What we know right now, scattered rain showers will be likely through the day Thursday with highs reaching the lower 50s. A fast moving arctic front will sweep through the Tennessee Valley during the evening hours Thursday ushering in a surge of colder air. Models continue to vary with this system, but if the cold air catches up with the moisture we can see the rain showers mix in with some sleet or light snow late Thursday night into early Friday. Confidence in accumulating snow at this point is fairly low, but a dusting of snow will be possible for most locations.

We have much higher confidence in the cold air coming in behind the front. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday for this potentially dangerous cold and difficult travel conditions. A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for all counties starting midnight Thursday through noon Friday, the wind chill on Friday morning will range between -5 to -15 degrees! The wind chill will stay in the single digits to below zero all the way through Saturday afternoon. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny but still cold, highs will be near 30 degrees. Things look to warm up next week to round out 2022.

