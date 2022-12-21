Police, HEMSI on the scene of a reported shooting
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with HEMSI, officers and paramedics are on the scene of a reported shooting.
The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE.
According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated once there is more information.
