Police, HEMSI respond to reported Huntsville shooting

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and responders with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. responded to a shooting on Tuesday night, according to Don Webster.

The reported shooting call came in at 8:08 p.m. and is located at 3834 Melody Road NE.

According to Webster, a male victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Webster confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

