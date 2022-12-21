Pinterest worthy wrapping ideas for holiday gifts

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How many of you see the gorgeous wrapped gifts on Pinterest or at a party and think, how the heck did they make that wrapping look so good?

While there is nothing wrong with tossing a gift in a bag and calling it a day, sometimes we want to add a little extra love to those gifts.

Claire Stewart is known as ‘A Little Bit of Athens’ where she shares her favorite spots and moments around Athens and the rest of north Alabama. Keep up with her and more fun tips on Instagram and Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.