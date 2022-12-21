Deals
Monte Sano residents seek to reverse lawsuit dismissal

Developers release details on The Summit of Monte Sano.
The fight over a Monte Sano housing development continues.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight over The Summit of Monte Sano development continues.

It’s set to be near Heritage of Monte Sano, across the Bankhead Parkway. Neighbors are worried the new development will lead to flooding and traffic problems.

The neighbors filed a lawsuit to block the project in August, but the See Forever developers and the City of Huntsville filed to dismiss the lawsuit. The court agreed with the dismissal so the lawsuit was thrown out.

The neighbors are not done just yet. They’re moving to amend, vacate or alter the dismissal. They say the court granted the dismissal without stating their rationale for the decision. The developers and the city also claimed that there was no legal controversy justifying the lawsuit but the Heritage neighbors disagree.

They argue the new development will cause a drop in property value and increased hazards.

The Summit Developer Ben Jackson says he’s used to working on rocky and mountainous terrain like Monte Sano because he has several properties across Colorado.

He says blending the landscape with the community is a large priority for his team. He worked closely with the North Alabama Land Trust and donated 30 of the 49 acres to the organization.

“We are able to give back a majority of the land to the North Alabama Land Trust and allow the trails that really have been trespassing through the property and make them legal trails that connect to the other 800 acres or so of the North Alabama Land Trust holdings,” said Jackson.

Jackson says he plans to break ground in 2023. His team is building 64 new single-family and attached single-family homes overlooking Huntsville. He plans to have two complete model homes by 2024.

This is still tied up in court, and Jackson says he’s unsure how this will impact his timeline. Both Jackson and the city say they are not commenting on ongoing litigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

