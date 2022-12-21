Deals
Man in Dyersburg charged in setting fire to Christmas tree, gifts

(WTVY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man set fire to a Christmas tree and gifts in an acquaintance’s apartment. The Dyersburg Police Department said Tuesday that officers arrested the 25-year-old man on Sunday.

Police say neighbors at the apartment complex saw him enter and leave an apartment, carrying items into his car.

The man allegedly wrapped the tree in a blanket and set it on fire, along with the gifts.

The apartment’s resident wasn’t home.

That person told officers the suspect was an acquaintance with whom she and her brother had an altercation hours earlier.

A police initiative helped replace children’s gifts.

