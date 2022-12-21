Deals
Jury trial dates set in Casey White murder, escape case

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents filed on Tuesday evening have listed new trial dates for Casey White.

According to the filing, White appeared in open Court on Oct. 11 where he entered a not-guilty plea to Felony Murder during Escape in the first degree.

After consideration, the Court ordered parties to submit proposed questions to be included in a jury questionnaire by Jan. 27, 2023. The defense’s motion for White to be housed in an alternate holding facility was withdrawn prior to the Court’s decision and is now considered moot.

White’s jury trial for the Felony Murder during Escape in the first degree is now set for April 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

The trial for the capital murder charge will come after this charge for his escape His jury trial for the Capital Murder trial is set for June 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

